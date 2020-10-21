UrduPoint.com
Thai Army Dismisses Rumors Of Coup Attempt

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 03:10 PM

Thai army dismisses rumors of coup attempt

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :The Thai army on Wednesday dismissed rumors of a coup attempt as some infantry carrier vehicles were spotted on the eastern outskirts of the capital Bangkok.

Deputy army spokeswoman Col.

Sirichan Ngathong categorically denied that a batch of 14 Stryker infantry carrier vehicles, which were seen transported on a motorway from the Laem Chabang port in the Chonburi province, was part of a coup attempt as rumored on social media.

Her remarks came against the backdrop that massive protests were staged on Bangkok's streets.

Sirichan said the U.S.-made infantry carrier vehicles were merely destined for an ordnance battalion in the Saraburi province, passing the eastern outskirts of the Thai capital.

