Thai Cabinet Keeps VAT Rate At 7 Pct For Another Two Years

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 05:40 PM

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :The Thai Cabinet on Tuesday decided to keep the current 7 percent rate of Value Added Tax (VAT) for at least another two years, hoping to reduce the financial burden of consumers and businesses wrought by COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Rachada Dhanadirek, a deputy government spokeswoman, this extension will not impact the state revenue collection during fiscal year of 2022 and 2023, as it has already been incorporated in the revenue projection.

The VAT has been at 7 percent since the Asian financial crisis in 1997.

The Ministry of Finance revealed that the Revenue Department has also extended the deadline for online tax filing and payments, in order to give the general public and business operators more financial liquidity.

Moreover, penalties for late filing or failure to file taxes by both general public and businesses will also be waived or charged at a reduced rate.

Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith noted that this move is part of several measures that the government has been taking to enhance business confidence and boost economic recovery.

The University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce's consumer index fell to a record low in July amid concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak and the ongoing political uncertainty.

