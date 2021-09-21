UrduPoint.com

Thai Capital Starts Vaccinating Children Aged 12-18 With Underlying Illnesses

Tue 21st September 2021

BANGKOK, Sept. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Thailand's capital city Bangkok on Tuesday started to give Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to children aged 12 to 18 with underlying illnesses.

The vaccination program targets the 12 to 18-year-olds with diseases such as cancer, chronic renal failure and chronic respiratory disease, according to a statement issued by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).

More than 5,000 eligible children have registered between Sept. 6 and 8 for the vaccination, the BMA said.

Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said the city would work with the Ministry of Public Health and the Ministry of education to inoculate about 1 million of Bangkok's 12 and 18-year-olds.

Aswin did not provide a timetable, but said the city would try to finish vaccinating at least 70 percent of the group to prepare for a possible school resumption at the new semester that begins in November.

Bangkok has remained the epicenter of Thailand's latest wave of the COVID-19 outbreak, which has seen the country's total number of infections surge to top 1.5 million on Tuesday. Enditem

