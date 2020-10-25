UrduPoint.com
Thai Democracy Movement Vows Fresh Protests After PM Snub

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 09:10 AM

Bangkok, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Prominent leaders of Thailand's pro-democracy movement vowed to return to the streets Sunday to protest against Premier Prayut Chan-O-Cha, after their deadline for him to resign was ignored.

The former military chief who staged the 2014 coup is facing pressure from a student-led movement that has organised massive demonstrations for months calling for his resignation.

They regard his hold on power -- renewed after last year's widely disputed elections -- as illegitimate and on Wednesday had given him three days to step down.

As the deadline for Prayut to resign by 10 pm Saturday came and went, activist Jatupat "Pai" Boonpattararaksa said protesters would turn out in force Sunday at a major Bangkok intersection.

"We hear the answer from the Prime Minister to our request," Pai told a crowd outside Bangkok's Remand Prison, where protesters had gathered to call for the release of fellow activists.

"Tomorrow as citizens, we will protest against Prayut at Ratchaprasong at 4 pm (0900 GMT)." Prayut remained resolute Saturday while attending a prayer ceremony for the country at a historic Bangkok temple, saying that "all problems can be resolved" through compromise.

"The government has real intentions to solve problems as long as it's under the line of laws," he told reporters, adding that he "won't quit".

The movement is largely leaderless though the different groups are united when it comes to their demands for an overhaul to Prayut's government.

Some are also issuing controversial calls for reform to the kingdom's unassailable monarchy, questioning the role of King Maha Vajiralongkorn in Thailand -- once a taboo act due to draconian royal defamation laws.

Another group called the People's Movement announced a march to the German Embassy on Monday afternoon -- in apparent defiance of the king, who spends long periods of time in Germany.

