Thai Democracy Protesters Rally Despite Covid Warnings

Thu 24th June 2021

Thai democracy protesters rally despite Covid warnings

Bangkok, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Hundreds of pro-democracy protesters rallied in Bangkok Thursday to call for the government's resignation, defying warnings from authorities about the kingdom's soaring coronavirus cases.

The marches came on the 89th anniversary of the Siamese Revolution -- the uprising that transformed Thailand from an absolute to a constitutional monarchy.

Bangkok was rocked by near-daily protests against Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha's government in the second half of 2020, but the pro-democracy movement has lost steam after virus outbreaks and the jailing of student leaders.

Authorities have clamped down on public gatherings as the kingdom grapples with a third wave of infections, with its daily case number hovering around the 3,000 mark.

Despite police warnings, hundreds gathered at Democracy Monument, a major intersection in Bangkok, and marched in the direction of Parliament House to protest against the rule of Prayut, the former military chief who came to power in a 2014 coup.

Early-bird protesters gathered at the intersection before dawn for a candlelight ceremony.

Som, a 16-year-old student protester, said she wasn't worried about the coronavirus risk.

"We have never had any real democracy," she told AFP. "The country is not going anywhere." Student leader Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak -- who is facing royal defamation charges and was released on bail last month -- marched to a drum beat wearing a plastic golden crown and carrying a flag.

Some demonstrators carried signs that read "Abolish 112", a reference to the kingdom's harsh royal defamation laws that carry a 15-year jail term for those convicted of insulting the monarchy.

One protester was dressed like the Statue of Liberty and demonstrators burned a mock constitution -- in the same week the Thai parliament debated changes to the country's charter.

"Our demands won't be lowered... The constitution must come from the people," Jatupat "Pai" Boonpattararaksa said over a loudspeaker.

