UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thai Economy Shrinks 2.6% In First Quarter

Umer Jamshaid 53 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 11:20 AM

Thai economy shrinks 2.6% in first quarter

Bangkok, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Thailand's economy shrank in the first quarter, official data showed Monday, as it was battered by coronavirus restrictions that have hit the key tourism sector hard.

The kingdom last year suffered its worst full-year performance since the Asian financial crisis of 1997 with a 6.1 percent contraction.

The Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) said gross domestic product shrank 2.6 percent on-year in the first three months.

The NESDC also gave a cool forecast for the recovery, cutting its 2021 growth outlook to 1.

5-2.5 percent, from its previous estimate of 2.5-3.5 percent.

With tight travel restrictions already reducing the usual flow of foreign visitors to a trickle, Thailand has been hit by a third coronavirus wave, triggering fresh curbs on economic activity.

Thailand has recorded just over 111,000 covid infections, the vast majority since the start of the latest surge in infections, which began in April.

Officials reported 9,635 new cases on Monday -- the highest for a single day -- driven by more than 6,800 infections in prisons.

Related Topics

Thailand April From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Infinix Pakistan fans in an ecstatic mood as youth ..

31 minutes ago

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Pakistani Foreign ..

39 minutes ago

Resolution Adopted By The Virtual Open-ended Extra ..

39 minutes ago

OIC Secretary-General Congratulates Muslim World o ..

39 minutes ago

IG offers Eid prayer at Police Lines Headquarters

47 minutes ago

Local Press:Dubai welcomes the world with confiden ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.