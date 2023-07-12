Open Menu

Thai Election Body Recommends PM Frontrunner's Suspension

Umer Jamshaid Published July 12, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Thai election body recommends PM frontrunner's suspension

Bangkok, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Thailand's Election Commission recommended Wednesday that the Constitutional Court suspend prime minister frontrunner Pita Limjaroenrat over allegations he broke campaign rules as an MP, just a day before a parliamentary vote for the premiership.

Pita's progressive Move Forward Party (MFP) won the most seats at May's election, with voters delivering a crushing rejection of the army-linked parties that ran the kingdom for nearly a decade.

But he has faced a number of challenges, and last month the Election Commission (EC) set up a special committee to investigate whether he was qualified to run for office.

"The Election Commission has considered the issue... and perceives that the status of Pita Limcharoenrat is considered to be voided, according to the Thai Constitution", EC said in a statement Wednesday, adding that it had concluded its probe.

Chairman Ittiporn Boonprakong confirmed to AFP the body had recommended the Constitutional Court suspend Pita as an MP.

The EC's investigation centred around his ownership of shares in a now-defunct media company -- prohibited for MPs under Thai election law.

The EC stated "where evidence has appeared that Pita Limchareonrat, MP, is the holder of media shares during the election registration date, which is a characteristic that is forbidden for election candidates".

It confirmed they will submit their findings to the Constitutional Court for "further consideration".

It is unclear when the Constitutional Court may rule on the case, although it was due to meet Wednesday.

Under Thailand's rules, even if Pita is suspended as an MP, he is still eligible to run for prime minister.

