Thai ex-PM Thaksin applies for royal pardon: govt source

Bangkok, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Thailand's jailed former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra has requested a royal pardon, a government minister said Thursday.

The 74-year-old billionaire, twice elected PM and ousted in a 2006 coup, was sent to prison last week immediately after returning to the kingdom from 15 years of self-exile.

Caretaker justice minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said Thaksin had applied for a pardon from the eight-year jail term he is serving for convictions for graft and abuse of power.

"We have received (the request), the rest will be according to the procedure," Wissanu told reporters.