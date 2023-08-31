Open Menu

Thai Ex-PM Thaksin Applies For Royal Pardon: Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Thai ex-PM Thaksin applies for royal pardon: minister

Bangkok, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Thailand's jailed former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra has requested a royal pardon, a government minister said Thursday, as rumours of a backroom deal for clemency swirl.

The 74-year-old billionaire, twice elected PM and ousted in a 2006 military coup, was sent to prison last week immediately after returning to the kingdom from 15 years of self-exile.

His homecoming coincided with his Pheu Thai party returning to government in alliance with several pro-military parties, sparking widespread speculation that an agreement had been struck to cut his jail time.

Caretaker justice minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said Thaksin had applied for a pardon from the eight-year jail term he is serving for convictions for graft and abuse of power.

"We have received (the request), the rest will be according to the procedure," Wissanu told reporters.

Asked how long the process would take, Wissanu said: "It is purely based on royal grace. The procedure from the government is not long, but it depends on the length of (the king's) consideration." Under Thai law, prisoners can submit a pardon application that is passed from the justice minister through the prime minister to the privy council before going to King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

Officials say the process takes one to two months, if all the paperwork is in order.

On landing in Bangkok last week, Thaksin's first public act was to prostrate himself in homage before a portrait of the king at the airport.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Jail Bangkok Alliance All From Government Agreement Airport

Recent Stories

National banks give AED 745.6 billion in credit fa ..

National banks give AED 745.6 billion in credit facilities to business and indus ..

11 minutes ago
 Ready to face India, says Babar Azam

Ready to face India, says Babar Azam

28 minutes ago
 Pakistani cricketer dies during match in Oman

Pakistani cricketer dies during match in Oman

40 minutes ago
 flydubai grows its African network with the launch ..

Flydubai grows its African network with the launch of flights to Mombasa in Keny ..

1 hour ago
 Bangladesh opt to bat first against Sri Lanka in A ..

Bangladesh opt to bat first against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2023 Opener

1 hour ago
 Gas Safety Committee ensures emirate-wide LPG syst ..

Gas Safety Committee ensures emirate-wide LPG system safety with three new circu ..

2 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Commit ..

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Committee Overseeing National Strate ..

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan unveils jerseys sans host ..

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan unveils jerseys sans host country name on logo

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Hajer Ahmed Al Thehli ..

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Hajer Ahmed Al Thehli Secretary-General of Educatio ..

3 hours ago
 OIC General Secretariat Participates in the Second ..

OIC General Secretariat Participates in the Second Kazan Global Youth Summit

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets with Chief Scholar of ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets with Chief Scholar of the Iraqi Fiqh Academy

3 hours ago
 Infinix HOT 30: Redefining Mobile Gaming - Feature ..

Infinix HOT 30: Redefining Mobile Gaming - Features You Can't Ignore

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous