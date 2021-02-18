UrduPoint.com
Thai Fruits Exports To China Surge Despite Pandemic Impacts

Thai fruits exports to China surge despite pandemic impacts

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Thailand's export value of fruit products to China surged 39.43 percent year on year in 2020 despite the impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was compared with a 4-percent increase posted in Thailand's total exports of goods to China last year.

Total value of the Southeast Asian country's fruit exports to China reached 2.9 billion U.S. Dollars last year, according to data from the Thai Government Public Relations Department (PRD).

In breakdown, its fresh durian exports to China totaled 1.51 billion U.S. dollars in 2020, surging 77.57 percent from one year ago. The move helped boost Thailand's fruit exports, especially fresh products, the PRD said.

