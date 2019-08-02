Thai government confirms 'bombing incidents' in Bangkok

Bangkok, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :The Thai government on Friday confirmed a number of small "bombing incidents" in Bangkok as the city hosts a major summit, urging the public not to panic as police tighten security.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha was told of "the bombing incidents and has ordered an immediate investigation", spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat said, adding "security measures have been tightened. The public is urged not to panic."