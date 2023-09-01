Open Menu

Thai King Cuts Ex-PM Thaksin's Jail Term To One Year: Govt

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Thai king cuts ex-PM Thaksin's jail term to one year: govt

Bangkok, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Thailand's jailed former premier Thaksin Shinawatra had his prison sentence cut from eight years to one by the king on Friday, just days after he returned from 15 years in exile.

The move came a day after the billionaire ex-prime minister, 74, applied for a royal pardon over graft and abuse of office convictions amid widespread speculation about a backroom deal to allow him clemency.

Thaksin, twice elected PM and ousted in a 2006 military coup, was sent to prison last week immediately after returning to the kingdom for the first time since 2008.

The partial pardon from King Maha Vajiralongkorn was confirmed by the official Royal Gazette, with the announcement pointing to his service to the country as prime minister.

