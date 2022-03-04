UrduPoint.com

Thai Man Sentenced To Jail For Putting Sticker On King's Portrait At 2020 Protest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Thai man sentenced to jail for putting sticker on king's portrait at 2020 protest

Bangkok, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :A Thai man was sentenced to two years in jail on Friday for violating the country's tough royal defamation laws by putting a sticker on a portrait of Thailand's king during 2020's huge democracy rallies.

It is the first sentencing from lese majeste charges related to the protests, Thai Lawyers for Human Rights (TLHR) said, when thousands marched demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha and made unprecedented calls for reform to the nation's untouchable monarchy.

But the movement petered out as Covid-19 case numbers surged and authorities detained most of its leaders.

Narin, whose last name was withheld, is among some 160 activists hit with criminal charges under Thailand's tough royal defamation laws -- which carry a prison sentence of up to 15 years per charge.

The criminal court jailed him for two years for violating Section 112 of the Thai Criminal Code after he posted a 'GuKult' sticker on King Rama X's portrait outside Bangkok's Supreme Court during a rally in September 2020.

'GuKult' is a satirical and anti-establishment Facebook page.

"This could be an example of prosecuting the other 112 cases going forward," said TLHR's Kittisak Kongthong, defending the 31-year-old.

He noted the case had been "accelerated", with the court ordering "no testimonies of academics and the plaintiff." Narin's sentence was reduced from three years to two, and he can appeal within 30 days. He was released on a 100,000 Baht ($3,000) bail bond.

He is still facing at least two further lese majeste charges, according to his lawyer.

The sentencing comes after a number of prominent pro-democracy protest leaders were released on bail last month.

Parit Chiwarak, better known in Thailand by his nickname "Penguin", is facing 23 lese majeste charges but was allowed to free ahead of trial on February 24.

Days later, 37-year-old Anon Numpa, a prominent Thai human rights lawyer, was also released on bail.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Supreme Court Thailand Democracy Jail Facebook Lawyers Man Bangkok February September Criminals 2020 From Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan wants balanced, objective and broad-based ..

Pakistan wants balanced, objective and broad-based ties with all countries: FO

12 minutes ago
 OPPO Launches OPPO A76 With OPPO Glow Design; Boas ..

OPPO Launches OPPO A76 With OPPO Glow Design; Boasting Powerful Performance as A ..

14 minutes ago

• Aesthetic and Lightweight Business Flagship – The HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 20 ..

20 minutes ago
 Kohli completes record of playing 100 Test matches

Kohli completes record of playing 100 Test matches

34 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Aus: Imamul Haq scores maiden Test century

Pak Vs Aus: Imamul Haq scores maiden Test century

1 hour ago
 Russian forces seize huge Ukrainian nuclear plant, ..

Russian forces seize huge Ukrainian nuclear plant, fire extinguished

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>