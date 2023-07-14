Open Menu

Thai Parliament To Hold Next PM Vote On July 19

Sumaira FH Published July 14, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Thai parliament to hold next PM vote on July 19

Bangkok, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Thailand's parliament confirmed Friday it would vote again on a new prime minister next week, after pro-royalist lawmakers foiled liberal frontrunner Pita Limjaroenrat's bid for the top job.

Deputy house speaker Pichet Chuamuangphan told AFP that the ballot would take place next Wednesday.

Pita's Move Forward Party (MFP) won the most seats in May elections, buoyed by young Thais eager for progressive reforms after nine years of army-backed rule.

But the Harvard-educated millionaire's campaign to lead the next government was knocked back Thursday by the legislature's military-appointed senators, who consider his pledge to reform the kingdom's strict royal defamation laws a red line.

Pita was the sole candidate in Thursday's ballot but fell 51 votes short of the 375 lawmakers he needed to secure his appointment.

Pichet, also a lawmaker for the MFP's coalition partner Pheu Thai, said it remained unclear whether Pita would be renominated or whether he would face any additional candidates in the next ballot.

"We still have to talk about it first," he said. "For now, it's gathering opinions and feedback from the people."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Vote Job Young Pita Lead May From Government Top

Recent Stories

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Chad to UAE

7 minutes ago
 Rain, thunderstorm likely to hit most parts of Pak ..

Rain, thunderstorm likely to hit most parts of Pakistan within next 12 hours

20 minutes ago
 IMF deal: Pakistan expected to introduce mini-budg ..

IMF deal: Pakistan expected to introduce mini-budget for second review

29 minutes ago
 UAE, Mozambique sign MoU in workforce field

UAE, Mozambique sign MoU in workforce field

52 minutes ago
 Govt mulling Hajj through road, ferry service: Tal ..

Govt mulling Hajj through road, ferry service: Talha

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of France on Na ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of France on National Day

2 hours ago
Shaheens gear up for ACC Men's Emerging teams Asia ..

Shaheens gear up for ACC Men's Emerging teams Asia Cup

2 hours ago
 IDB President assures PM of continued support to P ..

IDB President assures PM of continued support to Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 July 2023

5 hours ago
 African World Cup 2026 qualifiers draw results in ..

African World Cup 2026 qualifiers draw results in surprising encounters

12 hours ago
 Ministry of Tolerance &amp; Coexistence participat ..

Ministry of Tolerance &amp; Coexistence participates in Emerging Peacemakers For ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous