Thai PM Front-runner Hails New Baby As 'secret Power'

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Thai PM front-runner hails new baby as 'secret power'

Bangkok, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :One of the front-runners in Thailand's general election hailed her newborn son as her "secret power" Wednesday as she presented the baby to the media after giving birth just two weeks before polling day.

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, daughter of billionaire ex-premier Thaksin Shinawatra, vowed to get back on the campaign trail for the May 14 vote after giving birth on Monday.

The 36-year-old has been first or second in surveys of voters' preferred choice of prime minister and her Pheu Thai party -- the latest incarnation of the political movement founded by her father -- is leading most opinion polls.

"I believe that good things come with babies, so this is a blessing for my family," she told reporters at Bangkok's Praram 9 hospital.

"My children are my secret power to work and to live life." A heavily pregnant Paetongtarn was a near-constant presence at campaign rallies in searing tropical heat until just a week before giving birth.

The baby, named Prutthasin Sooksawas and nicknamed "Thasin" in honour of her father, is Paetongtarn's second.

She described her emotions on delivering him safely, after his heart rate fell during labour.

"Once I heard his cry, my tears fell. I felt relief that he was safe. I am glad he is safe," she said.

There was less joyful news Wednesday for Paetongtarn in the polls, where the leader of the rival opposition Move Forward party, Pita Limjaroenrat, overtook her as voters' preferred prime minister.

The latest round of the closely-watched poll by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA) put Pita on 35 percent, ahead of Paetongtarn on 29.

In party preferences, Pheu Thai still leads Move Forward -- a left-leaning reformist movement -- by 38 percent to 34, but the gap is narrowing.

