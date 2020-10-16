Thai police use water cannon against Bangkok protesters

Bangkok, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Thai police used water cannon against protesters Friday night in central Bangkok, as the pro-democracy activists defied an emergency decree banning gatherings for a second night running.

The largely young crowd had been chanting for the release of arrested activists and hurled obscenities at Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha in the city's main shopping mall district.