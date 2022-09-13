UrduPoint.com

Thai Pop-up Wins Fans With Crunchless Cricket Burgers

Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2022

Bangkok, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :There's no crunch or crackle, but crickets are on the menu at one Bangkok pop-up serving fusion bug burgers, demonstrating the latest way to incorporate the protein-rich meat into food -- direct from Thailand's farms.

Already catching headlines as a meat alternative, the edible insect market is expected to grow into a billion-dollar global industry in the coming years with many adopting creepy-crawlies into their diets as a result of climate damage.

Thailand's Bounce Burger is the newest cricket kid on the block with its cricket-beef burgers, sausages, cricket balls and even power bars and cookies.

"Crickets don't have to be on street vendor's stalls that are served only with soy sauce," said Poopipat Thiapairat, co-owner of Bounce Burger Restaurant.

"They can be burgers, bakery, soft cookies or even paprika seasoning used to flavour french fries -- these are all possible."

