UrduPoint.com

Thai Prison Set On Fire During Riot Over Coronavirus Cluster

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 10:50 AM

Thai prison set on fire during riot over coronavirus cluster

Bangkok, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Hundreds of prisoners set fire to a Thai jail during a two-day riot over the handling of a coronavirus cluster, with some inmates wounded as officers sought to restore order.

Thai prisons are notoriously overcrowded and have struggled to curb the spread of the virus -- more than 87,000 inmates have been infected with 185 recorded deaths, according to the Corrections Department.

Authorities were set to inspect the damage Saturday after some 400 prisoners in the southern Thai jail went on a rampage starting Thursday night, demanding that inmates with the coronavirus be removed.

The prison has a population of more than 2100 and roughly 300 have tested positive.

Inmates set fire to their sleeping quarters Friday evening, following another fire a day earlier, with 31 people subsequently arrested.

They had been taken to a high security prison, deputy national police spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen said.

"There are no fatalities, only minor injuries," he added, after local media reported 14 of the inmates were wounded with rubber bullets.

"The situation has been brought under control since last night and prison officials will inspect any damage that occurred," a Krabi government official told AFP.

Almost 93 percent of Thailand's 281,535 inmates have been fully vaccinated, according to the Corrections Department.

Related Topics

Fire Police Thailand Jail Krabi Media Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

As Preparations for the Extraordinary CFM Session ..

As Preparations for the Extraordinary CFM Session on Humanitarian Situation in A ..

1 minute ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 18th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 18th December 2021

3 hours ago
 Sweden equal world record for Women&#039;s 4x50m M ..

Sweden equal world record for Women&#039;s 4x50m Medley Relay

10 hours ago
 Cyprus, Jordan sign bilateral agreements

Cyprus, Jordan sign bilateral agreements

10 hours ago
 US Directs Federal Agencies to Address Vulnerabili ..

US Directs Federal Agencies to Address Vulnerabilities in Java-Based Software - ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.