Thai protesters kick off weekend of rallies

(@FahadShabbir)

Bangkok, Sept 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Pro-democracy protesters took to the streets of Bangkok Saturday as a rally expected to draw tens of thousands of people kicked off calling for PM Prayut Chan-O-Cha to step down and demanding reforms to the monarchy.

Thailand has seen near-daily gatherings of youth-led groups since mid-July demanding the resignation of Prayut, the former army chief behind the 2014 coup, and a complete overhaul of his administration.

Some are also demanding reforms to the kingdom's ultra-wealthy and powerful monarchy -- a once-taboo topic in Thailand due to its tough royal defamation laws.

The burgeoning movement, partly inspired by Hong Kong's pro-democracy protests, remains largely leaderless.

But the weekend's demonstration is organised by students of Bangkok's Thammasat University -- a group that has been among the most vocal about the royal family's role in Thailand.

A crowd of several hundred gathered before noon at the locked gates of the university, demanding to be let in.

Protesters chanted "Down with dictatorship, long live democracy!" and "Prayut get out!" "If you don't open, we will break in," protesters yelled, before forcing the gates open -- despite student leaders calling for calm -- allowing hundreds to flow into the campus.

The demonstration was later expected to move on to the historic Sanam Luang field in front of the royal palace, where protesters plan to spend the night.

"We are fighting for more democracy," prominent student activist Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul said on the eve of the protest.

"The plan is not to destroy the monarchy but to modernise it, to adapt it to our society." On Sunday, demonstrators are expected to march to the nearby Government House -- a move authorities have warned against.

The show of force is expected to be the largest since the 2014 coup -- student activists are hoping for a turnout of more than 50,000 supporters.

Police said some 10,000 officers would be deployed around the area.