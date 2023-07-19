Open Menu

Thai Reformist Faces Second Uphill Battle In Bid To Become PM

Sumaira FH Published July 19, 2023 | 08:20 AM

Thai reformist faces second uphill battle in bid to become PM

Bangkok, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Reformist Pita Limjaroenrat will again ask Thailand's parliament to endorse him as prime minister Wednesday but with little chance of wooing the military-appointed senators who scuttled his first bid.

Pita's Move Forward Party (MFP) won the most seats in May elections, buoyed by the hopes of young and urban Thais wearied by nearly a decade of army-backed rule, but its efforts to form a government have stumbled.

Thailand's conservative establishment vehemently opposes the party's pledge to soften the kingdom's strict royal defamation laws, and Pita's first tilt at the premiership fell 51 votes short last week.

Parliament opened to weigh his candidacy again on Wednesday but few believe the 42-year-old Harvard graduate has managed to turn the numbers in his favour.

He has vowed to step aside to make way for a coalition partner to form a government if his second attempt fails.

"Pita is less likely to get the vote passed," Napisa Waitoolkiat, a political analyst with Naresuan University, told AFP.

Thailand's senate is stacked with military appointees -- a reliable brake on the kind of liberal reforms sought by MFP and its progressive voter base.

Only 13 of 249 serving senators voted for Pita last week and Napisa said his only likely pathway to power was to successfully court many more members of the chamber.

"And I don't think the senate is going to be brave and courageous enough to do that," she said.

Pita was optimistic on Monday that several MPs who missed the vote could be persuaded to rally behind him.

"We still are talking to find more support," he told reporters.

Related Topics

Senate Prime Minister Thailand Parliament Vote Young Pita Chamber May Government Court

Recent Stories

Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto meet PM Shehbaz Shari ..

Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto meet PM Shehbaz Sharif

8 hours ago
 US asks Taliban to ensure Afghan soil not used as ..

US asks Taliban to ensure Afghan soil not used as terrorists' safe haven

8 hours ago
 Extreme heat scorches Europe

Extreme heat scorches Europe

8 hours ago
 7 security personnel among 10 injured in car bomb ..

7 security personnel among 10 injured in car bomb explosion, targeting FC vehicl ..

8 hours ago
 US, Int'l. Coalition Trained Over 63,000 Ukrainian ..

US, Int'l. Coalition Trained Over 63,000 Ukrainians for Counteroffensive - Mille ..

8 hours ago
 Climate Activists Start Petition Against Tesla's G ..

Climate Activists Start Petition Against Tesla's Gigafactory in Germany

8 hours ago
At Kashmir Conference in UK House of Commons, Gila ..

At Kashmir Conference in UK House of Commons, Gilani emphasizes urgent need for ..

8 hours ago
 Italian Unions Demand Urgent Measures Due to Abnor ..

Italian Unions Demand Urgent Measures Due to Abnormal Heat

8 hours ago
 7 security personnel among 10 injured in car bomb ..

7 security personnel among 10 injured in car bomb explosion, targeting FC vehicl ..

9 hours ago
 Panama's Ex-President Martinelli Gets 10 Year Pris ..

Panama's Ex-President Martinelli Gets 10 Year Prison Sentence for Corruption - R ..

9 hours ago
 Messi starts his new job in the Florida heat

Messi starts his new job in the Florida heat

9 hours ago
 Top US General Says He 'Would Not Overstate' Recen ..

Top US General Says He 'Would Not Overstate' Recent Incidents With Russians Over ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous