Open Menu

Thai Reformist Party To Back Rival After PM Vote Defeat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 21, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Thai reformist party to back rival after PM vote defeat

Bangkok, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :The reformist party that won Thailand's recent election said Friday it would back a rival candidate to become prime minister after its own leader was blocked by the military and pro-royalist establishment.

The Move Forward Party (MFP), which rode to victory on a wave of support from young and urban voters frustrated by a decade of army-backed rule, said its priority was not to take the PM job but to restore civilian government.

After MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat was knocked back in a leadership vote last week, the party said it would now support the nominee from its coalition partner Pheu Thai, which came second in May's election.

"The most important thing is not that Pita will become PM, but the fact that Thailand would be able to become a democratic country," MFP secretary-general Chaitawat Tulathon said.

"MFP will allow the second party, Pheu Thai, to become the main party of the eight coalition parties," Chaitawat said.

"In the next parliamentary meeting, MFP will vote for PT's PM candidate, just like PT voted for MFP's PM candidate."Pheu Thai, seen as a vehicle for the Shinawatra political clan -- whose members include two former prime ministers ousted by military coups in 2006 and 2014 -- will name its candidate for prime minister on Wednesday, the eve of parliament's next vote.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Thailand Parliament Vote Vehicle Job Young Pita May From Government

Recent Stories

Defence Minister calls for devising national actio ..

Defence Minister calls for devising national action plan for water conservation ..

7 minutes ago
 AGP requests SC to give month time on matter of ri ..

AGP requests SC to give month time on matter of right to appeal against military ..

11 minutes ago
 SSDO’s National Dialogue on Combating Child Traf ..

SSDO’s National Dialogue on Combating Child Trafficking and Bonded Labor in Is ..

31 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Belgium on Nation ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Belgium on National Day

2 hours ago
 DEWA calls for caution in electrical appliance usa ..

DEWA calls for caution in electrical appliance usage during summer

2 hours ago
 Total liquid foreign reserves of country at $14.06 ..

Total liquid foreign reserves of country at $14.06b: Dar

3 hours ago
President of Thai Senate meets President of Global ..

President of Thai Senate meets President of Global Council for Tolerance and Pea ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan requests US to arrange pre-inspection fac ..

Pakistan requests US to arrange pre-inspection facility at Karachi Port

4 hours ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns another act of desecrat ..

Pakistan strongly condemns another act of desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

4 hours ago
 PM condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

PM condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 July 2023

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous