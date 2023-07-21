Thai reformist party to back rival after PM vote defeat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Bangkok, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :The reformist party that won Thailand's recent election said Friday it would back a rival candidate to become prime minister after its own leader was blocked by the military and pro-royalist establishment.

The Move Forward Party (MFP), which rode to victory on a wave of support from young and urban voters frustrated by a decade of army-backed rule, said its priority was not to take the PM job but to restore civilian government.

After MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat was knocked back in a leadership vote last week, the party said it would now support the nominee from its coalition partner Pheu Thai, which came second in May's election.

"The most important thing is not that Pita will become PM, but the fact that Thailand would be able to become a democratic country," MFP secretary-general Chaitawat Tulathon said.

"MFP will allow the second party, Pheu Thai, to become the main party of the eight coalition parties," Chaitawat said.

"In the next parliamentary meeting, MFP will vote for PT's PM candidate, just like PT voted for MFP's PM candidate."Pheu Thai, seen as a vehicle for the Shinawatra political clan -- whose members include two former prime ministers ousted by military coups in 2006 and 2014 -- will name its candidate for prime minister on Wednesday, the eve of parliament's next vote.