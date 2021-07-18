UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thai Sisters Fire Second 59 To Capture LPGA Pairs Event

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 seconds ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 08:50 AM

Thai sisters fire second 59 to capture LPGA pairs event

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Thai sisters Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn shot their second 11-under par 59 in best-ball play to capture the LPGA Great Lakes Bay Invitational, taking a three-stroke victory on Saturday over defending champions Cydney Clanton and Jasmine Suwannapura.

Ariya, 25, and Moriya, 26, finished at 24-under 256 at windy Midland Country Club golf course in Michigan.

In the first round, they shot a 67 in the alternate shot format, then fired a 59 on Thursday in best ball and carded a 71 in alternate shot Friday to enter the final round two shots behind American Clanton and Thailand's Suwannapura, who closed Saturday with a 64.

Clanton and Suwannapura won the inaugural event in 2019 by a whopping by six strokes.

The tournament was cancelled last year because of the global coronavirus pandemic.

South Korean Kim A-lim and American Yealimi Noh (64) and Thailand's Pajaree Anannarukarn and India's Aditi Ashok (66) tied for third at 261.

Reigning US Women's Open champ Yuka Saso of the Philippines and Australian Minjee Lee were fifth on 262 after a closing 62.

Nelly and Jessica Korda shot a 67 to finish in a tie for 17th at 13 under. World number one Nelly Korda is making her first start since winning the Meijer Classic and the Women's PGA in consecutive weeks. The sisters will compete in the Olympics for the Team USA.

Related Topics

India USA World Thailand Midland Philippines Women 2019 Olympics Event Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kidnappers of Afghan envoy's daughter to be arrest ..

8 hours ago

Lyon Police Arrest 9 Protesters at Rally Against C ..

8 hours ago

Three migrants die in fire in France's Marseille

9 hours ago

Sheriff refuses to enforce new Los Angeles indoor ..

9 hours ago

FO, security authorities in close contact with Afg ..

9 hours ago

UAE announces two-week treatment results for COVID ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.