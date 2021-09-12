UrduPoint.com

Thailand Administers Over 40 Mln Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccines

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 04:30 PM

BANGKOK, Sept. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) --:Thailand has administered more than 40 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine so far, according to official figures released on Sunday.

Nearly 40 percent of the country's population have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 18 percent have been fully vaccinated, data from the Center for COVID-19 Administration (CCSA) showed.

Thailand aims to inoculate 70 percent of its population by the end of this year.

Thailand logged 14,092 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 180 more deaths from the pandemic on Sunday, according to the CCSA.

The new cases raised the total number of coronavirus infections to 1,382,173 in the Southeast Asian country, including 14,353 deaths.

The capital Bangkok recorded 3,356 new cases over the past 24 hours, higher than any other province in the country.

