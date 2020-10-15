Thailand bans gatherings of five or more to end protests: government

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Bangkok, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Thailand has banned gatherings of five or more to stop "illegal demonstrations" in Bangkok, a government spokesman said Thursday, hours after an anti-government rally.

"These are orders banning gatherings of five or more people... and banning distributing of news through electronic media that can affect national security," a government spokesman said in a statement.