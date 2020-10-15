UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thailand Bans Gatherings Of Five Or More To End Protests: Government

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 seconds ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 09:10 AM

Thailand bans gatherings of five or more to end protests: government

Bangkok, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Thailand has banned gatherings of five or more to stop "illegal demonstrations" in Bangkok, a government spokesman said Thursday, hours after an anti-government rally.

"These are orders banning gatherings of five or more people... and banning distributing of news through electronic media that can affect national security," a government spokesman said in a statement.

Related Topics

Thailand Bangkok Media Government

Recent Stories

Instead of being scared, let us discuss what makes ..

7 hours ago

Minister of human rights meets delegation of menta ..

7 hours ago

Sharjah Charity International helps restore sight ..

9 hours ago

World Future Energy Summit to present world’s mo ..

9 hours ago

UAE Banks Federation’s General Assembly approves ..

10 hours ago

UAE chairs meeting of Executive Office of Council ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.