UrduPoint.com

Thailand, China Launch Institute Of Chinese Language, Vocational Education

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Thailand, China launch institute of Chinese language, vocational education

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) --:China and Thailand on Tuesday unveiled a language and technical training institute in Bangkok, with an aim to deepen cooperation between the two nations in Chinese language education and vocational skills training.

The launch ceremony of the China-Thailand Institute of Chinese Language and Technical and Vocational Education and Training was attended by officials from both countries.

Thailand and China have a long history of friendship, with China investing in Thai-Chinese industrial parks to support Thailand 4.0 policy and boost the country's economy and industry, said Tanu Vongjinda, secretary general of the Vocational Education Commission under Thailand's Ministry of Education, at the opening ceremony.

Related Topics

Thailand Education China Bangkok From Industry

Recent Stories

Imran Khan appears before LHC for bail in terror c ..

Imran Khan appears before LHC for bail in terror cases

1 hour ago
 President calls for paying attention towards IT in ..

President calls for paying attention towards IT industry in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Dana Gas’ Board recommends cash dividend of 4.5 ..

Dana Gas’ Board recommends cash dividend of 4.5 fils for H2 2022

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns statements by Israeli Minister of Fin ..

UAE condemns statements by Israeli Minister of Finance denying existence of Pale ..

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque prepares to welcome Holy ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque prepares to welcome Holy Month of Ramadan

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Namibian President on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate Namibian President on Independence Day

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.