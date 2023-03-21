Thailand, China launch institute of Chinese language, vocational education

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) --:China and Thailand on Tuesday unveiled a language and technical training institute in Bangkok, with an aim to deepen cooperation between the two nations in Chinese language education and vocational skills training.

The launch ceremony of the China-Thailand Institute of Chinese Language and Technical and Vocational Education and Training was attended by officials from both countries.

Thailand and China have a long history of friendship, with China investing in Thai-Chinese industrial parks to support Thailand 4.0 policy and boost the country's economy and industry, said Tanu Vongjinda, secretary general of the Vocational Education Commission under Thailand's Ministry of Education, at the opening ceremony.