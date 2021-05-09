Thailand confirms 2,101 new COVID-19 cases, 17 more deaths

BANGKOK, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :-- Thailand confirmed 2,101 new COVID-19 cases and 17 more fatalities on Sunday amid the country's most severe coronavirus outbreak, according to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Of the new cases, 2,086 were domestic infections while 15 others were imported, CCSA spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin said at a daily news briefing.

The capital Bangkok continued to have the highest number of infections, with 980 new cases detected during the past 24 hours.

The new cases brought the country's total caseload to 83,375, with more than 54,000 infections detected in the past five weeks.

The 17 additional fatalities reported Sunday added the total death toll to 399, according to Taweesin.

A total of 29,371 patients, including 1,442 in critical condition, are now in hospitals around the country.