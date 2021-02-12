Thailand confirms another 175 COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BANGKOK, Feb. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Thailand on Friday confirmed 175 new cases of coronavirus infection, mostly domestic, official reports showed.

Of the new cases, 167 were reported as domestic while eight others referred to those who had returned from abroad and tested positive in Thailand, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA)'s report.

Ninety-five of the domestic cases were found in Samut Sakhon province, 60 of which were confirmed via active testing with Myanmar migrants and Thai nationals.

Thailand has so far confirmed 24,279 cases, 21,681 of which were domestic ones while 2,598 others were imported cases.

So far, 20,210 patients have fully recovered and been released from hospitals while 3,989 others are currently hospitalized and 80 fatalities have been reported.