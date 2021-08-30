Thailand daily COVID-19 cases drop below 16,000

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Thailand logged 15,972 new COVID-19 cases with 256 more fatalities, the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) reported on Monday.

Of the new cases, 280 were found among prison inmates. More than 40,000 inmates in Thailand's overcrowded prisons have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past several months.

The daily figure indicated a decreasing trend as predicted by the government.

Since the beginning of the pandemic early last year, there have been 1,190,063 COVID-19 cases and 11,399 cumulative deaths.

From Feb. 28 to Aug. 29, Thailand has already administered over 30.9 million doses of vaccines, with around 10.6 percent of its 69 million population having been fully vaccinated.

The Public Health Ministry said on Sunday that the number of COVID-19 cases in Thailand is likely to drop further, as more patients with mild symptoms are being discharged from hospitals in Bangkok and its vicinity.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand, Thailand will allow some domestic flights to and from Bangkok and other high-risk areas for COVID-19 to resume from Sept. 1.

Local fights can fly at up to 75 percent capacity and passengers will have to follow travel conditions at destinations such as presenting proof of vaccinations and COVID-19 testing results.

This announcement follows the easing of restrictions in 29 high-risk provinces from next month, including allowing more inter provincial travel and the reopening of shopping malls and dine-ins.