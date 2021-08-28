Thailand daily COVID-19 cases drop below 20,000 for 7 days in a row

BANGKOK, Aug. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) --:The seven-day average of daily infections in Thailand has been held below 20,000 as of Saturday, as the country sees positive signs of improvement in its COVID-19 situation.

Thailand recorded 17,984 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, taking the total caseload to 1,157,555, according to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

The daily death toll remains high with 292 reported on Saturday, raising the cumulative fatalities to 10,879.

Around 23 percent of the new infections were detected in the capital Bangkok, the epicenter of a months-long outbreak due to the coronavirus variants.