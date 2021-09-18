Thailand daily COVID-19 deaths hit 7-week low

UrduPoint.com

BANGKOK, Spet. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Thailand on Saturday reported 122 COVID-19 deaths, the lowest daily rise of fatalities in seven weeks, according to the figures released by the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

After a two-month low daily infections recorded on Sept. 14, the number of single-day new cases in Thailand has risen again with 14,109 recorded over the past 24 hours.

The Southeast Asian nation's death toll now stands at 15,246, while the tally of infections has reached 1,462,901, official data showed.

Among the new infections, 2,843 were detected in the capital Bangkok, the epicenter of the latest outbreak of the coronavirus since early April.

The CCSA on Friday noted that the decision to open up Bangkok is not final yet and that the capital and other destinations will only open for international travellers when they are deemed safe for local residents.

As of Friday, Thailand has administered around 43.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, with about 20.3 percent of its total population having been fully vaccinated, according to the CCSA.

The country aims to inoculate 70 percent of its nearly 70 million population by the end of the year.

