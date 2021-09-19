UrduPoint.com

Thailand Daily COVID-19 Deaths Hit 7-week Low

Muhammad Irfan 26 minutes ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 03:40 PM

Thailand daily COVID-19 deaths hit 7-week low

BANGKOK, Spet. 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) --:Thailand on Sunday reported 122 COVID-19 deaths, the lowest daily rise of fatalities in seven weeks, according to the figures released by the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

After a two-month low daily infections recorded on Sept. 14, the number of single-day new cases in Thailand has risen again with 14,109 recorded over the past 24 hours.

The Southeast Asian nation's death toll now stands at 15,246, while the tally of infections has reached 1,462,901, official data showed.

Among the new infections, 2,843 were detected in the capital Bangkok, the epicenter of the latest outbreak of the coronavirus since early April.

The CCSA on Friday noted that the decision to open up Bangkok is not final yet and that the capital and other destinations will only open for international travellers when they are deemed safe for local residents.

As of Friday, Thailand has administered around 43.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, with about 20.3 percent of its total population having been fully vaccinated, according to the CCSA.

The country aims to inoculate 70 percent of its nearly 70 million population by the end of the year.

Related Topics

Thailand Bangkok April Sunday Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AD Ports Group to develop cruise terminal at Marsa ..

AD Ports Group to develop cruise terminal at Marsa Zayed in Aqaba, Jordan

36 minutes ago
 NBF launches electronic trading platform

NBF launches electronic trading platform

36 minutes ago
 UAE announces 391 new COVID-19 cases, 505 recoveri ..

UAE announces 391 new COVID-19 cases, 505 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

51 minutes ago
 Zayed University moves up in world university rank ..

Zayed University moves up in world university rankings to 601-800 band

51 minutes ago
 ZHO, SCA sign MoU to train people of determination ..

ZHO, SCA sign MoU to train people of determination in specialty coffee

1 hour ago
 Dubai launches clinical practice guideline for aut ..

Dubai launches clinical practice guideline for autism spectrum disorder

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.