Thailand defends Covid vaccine 'mix-and-match' after WHO warning

Bangkok, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Thailand on Tuesday defended mixing two different Covid-19 vaccines to battle a surge in infections, after the WHO's top scientist warned it was a "dangerous trend" not backed by evidence.

The kingdom is struggling to contain its latest outbreak fuelled by the highly contagious Delta variant, with cases and deaths skyrocketing and the healthcare system stretched thin.

Authorities said they will mix a first dose of the Chinese-made Sinovac jab with a second dose of AstraZeneca to try and achieve a "booster" effect in six weeks instead of 12.

Thailand's chief virologist Yong Poovorawan said this would be possible by combining an inactivated virus vaccine -- Sinovac -- with a viral vector vaccine such as AstraZeneca.

"We can't wait 12 weeks (for a booster effect) in this outbreak where the disease is spreading fast," he said.

"But in the future, if there are better, improved vaccines... we will find a better way to manage the situation."