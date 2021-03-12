Thailand delays AstraZeneca vaccine rollout: official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Bangkok, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Thailand has delayed its roll-out of the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine, a health official said Friday, after several European nations suspended their programmes over blood clot fears.

"Though the quality of AstraZeneca is good, some countries have asked for a delay," said Piyasakol Sakolsatayadorn, an advisor for the country's Covid-19 vaccine committee, in a press conference.

"We will delay (as well)".