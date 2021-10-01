Thailand eases COVID-19 restrictions, cuts quarantine period

BANGKOK, Oct. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Thailand has eased some COVID-19 restrictive measures, shortened night-time curfews and reduced the mandatory quarantine period for incoming fully-vaccinated visitors to seven days.

Starting on Friday, massage parlors, sports stadiums, theaters and zoos in the capital Bangkok are allowed to reopen with certain pandemic control requirements.

Bangkok, the epicenter of Thailand's months-long infection surge, has seen its daily tally of new infections fall to less than 1,500 from more than 4,000 six weeks before.

Shopping malls, convenient stores and a number of other establishment are allowed to operate for longer business hours in the city.

In 28 other provinces which have been under maximum control along with Bangkok, restrictions have also been eased, with the night-time curfews being shortened by one hour.

From Friday, visitors arriving in Thailand and having not been fully-vaccinated are subject to a 10-day quarantine period.

There are also easing for visitors to Phuket, a popular resort island and a pilot of Thailand's broader reopening. Phuket Sandbox scheme, which kicked off in July, allows quarantine-free entry of fully-vaccinated foreign tourists.

Starting Friday, fully-vaccinated visitors only need to stay in Phuket for seven days before heading to other parts of Thailand. Previously, they have to stay in Phuket for seven days and another seven days in any of the extension areas including Krabi and Phang-Nga before travelling elsewhere in the country.

The Thai government is planning to waiver mandatory quarantine for fully-vaccinated visitors in some of its top tourist destinations, amid efforts to revive the tourism sector, a key source of the country's economic growth.