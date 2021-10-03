UrduPoint.com

Thailand Eases COVID-19 Restrictions, Cuts Quarantine Period

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 06:10 PM

BANGKOK, Oct. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) --:Thailand has eased some COVID-19 restrictive measures, shortened night-time curfews and reduced the mandatory quarantine period for incoming fully-vaccinated visitors to seven days.

Starting on Friday, massage parlors, sports stadiums, theaters and zoos in the capital Bangkok are allowed to reopen with certain pandemic control requirements.

Bangkok, the epicenter of Thailand's months-long infection surge, has seen its daily tally of new infections fall to less than 1,500 from more than 4,000 six weeks before.

Shopping malls, convenient stores and a number of other establishment are allowed to operate for longer business hours in the city.

In 28 other provinces which have been under maximum control along with Bangkok, restrictions have also been eased, with the night-time curfews being shortened by one hour.

From Friday, visitors arriving in Thailand and having not been fully-vaccinated are subject to a 10-day quarantine period.

There are also easing for visitors to Phuket, a popular resort island and a pilot of Thailand's broader reopening. Phuket Sandbox scheme, which kicked off in July, allows quarantine-free entry of fully-vaccinated foreign tourists.

