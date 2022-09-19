UrduPoint.com

Thailand Expects To Earn 64 Bln USD Tourism Revenue In 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Thailand expects to earn 64 bln USD tourism revenue in 2023

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Thailand's government expects to achieve up to 2.38 trillion Baht (about 64.3 billion U.S. Dollars) in tourism revenue in 2023, a government spokesperson said Monday.

As the tourism sector, a key driver of the Southeast Asian country's economic growth, has continued to recover, the Thai government has set a target of bringing the revenue back to 80 percent of its 2019 level in 2023, acting government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri said.

In the best-case scenario, the Thai government expects to see a tourism revenue of 1.

5 trillion baht (about 40.5 billion U.S. dollars) from foreign tourists while 880 billion baht (about 23.8 billion U.S. dollars) from domestic travels in 2023, Anucha said.

The country expects to welcome 1.5 million tourists per month during the last quarter of this year, Anucha said, adding that the number has reached over 1 million so far this month. The country aims to receive 10 million tourists this year.

Related Topics

Driver 2019 From Government Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

Javed Latif booked over inciting people against Im ..

Javed Latif booked over inciting people against Imran Khan

36 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs organizes 3rd DCCC meeting 2022 amid ..

Dubai Customs organizes 3rd DCCC meeting 2022 amid expectations of more economic ..

2 hours ago
 TECNO soon to debut its Camon 19 Pro with 64MP Sup ..

TECNO soon to debut its Camon 19 Pro with 64MP Super Night Portrait and 0.98mm S ..

2 hours ago
 Fatima Sana ruled out of ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup

Fatima Sana ruled out of ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup

3 hours ago
 PM attends reception hosted by King Charles III

PM attends reception hosted by King Charles III

3 hours ago
 PM condoles with HM King Charles III

PM condoles with HM King Charles III

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.