UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thailand Faces Meth Trafficking Surge After Myanmar Coup

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 09:30 AM

Thailand faces meth trafficking surge after Myanmar coup

Nong Khai, Thailand, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :A village watchman trains his binoculars on a suspicious fishing boat -- the first line of defence as Thailand braces for a fresh methamphetamine influx after a coup in neighbouring Myanmar.

The kingdom's narcotics bureau has already seized more than 80 million "yaba" pills just in the past six months, a record haul partly blamed on a supply glut caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

But now the United Nations warns of an even bigger deluge as Myanmar's legal economy tanks, following weeks of nationwide unrest and strike action following the military takeover.

"If past actions are an indicator of what's coming, then we're likely to see another increase in synthetic drug production," said Jeremy Douglas of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime.

He told AFP that organised crime groups and allied militias across the border were likely working to strengthen their positions while Myanmar was in turmoil.

"The best way to make big money fast is the drug trade, and the pieces are in place to scale up," Douglas said.

Synthetic drug production is already the number one revenue source for several insurgent groups and militias in lawless pockets of Myanmar close to the borders of Thailand and Laos.

The frontier traversing the three countries makes up the "Golden Triangle" that has for decades been the hub of Southeast Asia's lucrative drug trade.

The recent supply glut has kept the street value of a meth pill in Bangkok at rock bottom prices -- 50 Baht ($1.

66) apiece.

Methamphetamine's more potent crystallised form normally gets sent on to wealthier overseas markets such as Australia and Japan, although pandemic transport bottlenecks have disrupted that trade.

Heavier patrols along the Myanmar border have not deterred traffickers, with Thai authorities estimating that around three-quarters of illegal drugs entering their territory are now routed through Laos.

The battle against the meth trade between the two countries, divided by the Mekong River, is hampered by a lack of manpower and equipment such as night-vision gear, motion sensors and motorbikes.

The provincial naval unit in charge of monitoring the border has also been forced to increase land patrols because drought and Chinese-funded dams upstream have caused water levels to drop.

Authorities have in recent months begun using dedicated village volunteer groups living along the river to provide around-the-clock surveillance of the border.

Their local knowledge is helping spot drug-runners trying to blend in with ordinary fishermen on the Mekong.

"We always spot the boats with the fake fishermen," said Rachin Sinpho, 58, who heads up a volunteer group at a village in Nong Khai province.

"They won't come to the riverbank. If there are many fishermen out... they won't go close to them and will stay away."

Related Topics

Thailand Australia United Nations Water Drugs Drought Douglas Nong Khai Bangkok Myanmar Japan Laos Hub Money Border Gold Market National University Best Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

9 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted drone attack ..

8 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed heads UAE delegation to 38th Arab I ..

8 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives condolences from Arab ..

9 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Kuwaiti For ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Argentinian President&# ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.