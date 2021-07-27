UrduPoint.com
Thailand Forest Park Gets World Heritage Nod Despite Indigenous Rights Warning

Sumaira FH 20 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 03:50 PM

Bangkok, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :A vast forest complex in Thailand has been added to UNESCO's World Heritage List, despite the UN's own experts warning of human rights violations against indigenous people in the area.

The Kaeng Krachan Forest Complex in western Thailand is rich in biodiversity, including the critically endangered Siamese crocodile, UNESCO said Monday in its listing announcement.

But it is also home to an indigenous community of ethnic Karen people, who have long accused the Thai government of using violence and harassment to push them off their land.

Thailand had lobbied for years to get World Heritage status for the complex, and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa praised UNESCO's decision to list Kaeng Krachan.

United Nations experts last week had urged the UNESCO committee to defer a decision until independent monitors have visited the area and the concerns about the indigenous people have been addressed.

"This is an important precedent-setting case, and may influence policies on how indigenous peoples' rights are respected in protected areas across Asia," the three experts said in a statement released Friday by the office of the UN Human Rights Commissioner.

"The indigenous Karen in the national park continue to be forcibly evicted and their houses burnt." They also said the World Heritage nomination process did not have effective participation of indigenous people, calling on indigenous people to be treated as partners in protecting the forest, not threats.

The park's listing dismayed activist Pongsak Tonnamphet, an indigenous resident of the area.

"The decision was not made based on basic human rights principles... the minority had no chance to speak," the 24-year-old told AFP on Tuesday.

