Thailand Imposes Tougher Covid-19 Curbs, Including Bangkok Curfew
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 03:10 PM
Bangkok, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Thai authorities announced a seven-hour night curfew across the capital Bangkok and nine provinces on Friday, along with tougher restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
"Unnecessary travel will be prohibited. (People) won't be allowed out of their homes from 9 pm to 4 am except for necessary cases," said Apisamai Srirangson, assistant spokeswoman for the Covid-19 taskforce.