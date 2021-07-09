Thailand imposes tougher Covid-19 curbs, including Bangkok curfew

Bangkok, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Thai authorities announced a seven-hour night curfew across the capital Bangkok and nine provinces on Friday, along with tougher restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

"Unnecessary travel will be prohibited. (People) won't be allowed out of their homes from 9 pm to 4 am except for necessary cases," said Apisamai Srirangson, assistant spokeswoman for the Covid-19 taskforce.