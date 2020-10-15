Thailand issues emergency decree in crackdown on swelling protests

(@FahadShabbir)

Bangkok, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Thailand issued an emergency decree banning gatherings of more than four people on Thursday as it launched a crackdown on escalating pro-democracy demonstrations that have also targeted the unassailable monarchy.

More than 20 people were arrested under the sweeping powers of the decree, which is aimed at halting months of student-led protests against the government of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha, the former army chief who took power in a 2014 coup.

It comes a day after protesters challenged the royal motorcade, flashing the three-fingered salute adopted from "The Hunger Games" books and films, in an unprecedented act of defiance against the usually revered monarchy.

After the emergency measures were announced early on Thursday, police in riot gear moved in to disperse hundreds of diehard protestors who had camped out overnight outside the prime minister's office.

Student leader Parit Chiwarak, better known as "Penguin", was among more than 20 people arrested, according to Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul, another prominent activist.

A Facebook Live stream later showed Panusaya being bundled into a car by police as her supporters shouted "Long live the people!" and raised the "Hunger Games" salute.

The emergency measures limit gatherings to four people and allow the seizure of "electronic communications equipment, data, and weapons suspected to cause the emergency situation", a government spokesman said.

"These are orders banning gatherings of five or more people... and banning distributing of news through electronic media that can affect national security," the spokesman said in a statement.

The order was imposed after thousands of demonstrators rallied around Bangkok's Democracy Monument on Wednesday, ahead of a scheduled drive-by of the royal motorcade carrying King Maha Vajiralongkorn and his family.

While police cordoned most of the protesters away from the royal route, dozens were still present as the motorcade passed and Queen Suthida could be seen staring from a limousine window as protesters flashed the three-fingered salute.