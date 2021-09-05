Thailand logs 15,452 new COVID-19 cases, 224 additional deaths

(@FahadShabbir)

BANGKOK, Sept. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) --:Thailand's COVID-19 cases increased by 15,452 to 1,280,534 during the past 24 hours, the country's Center for COVID-19 Administration (CCSA) said Sunday.

Another 224 coronavirus-related deaths were also recorded, taking the national death toll to 12,855, with a large majority reported since April, when a third wave of the transmission began.

Of the new infections, 28 were imported and 15,424 were locally transmitted, including 3,906 in the capital Bangkok, the epicenter of the latest outbreak, according to the CCSA.

Some 152,105 patients are receiving medical treatments, with 4,682 in critical condition, including 1,008 on ventilators, CCSA said.

Thailand on Wednesday eased some of its lockdown measures as the COVID-19 situation in the country seemed to have improved recently.

However, the World Health Organization Thailand office warned that the situation is still fragile as the number of locally transmitted cases is still high, and the level of vaccination is not enough in most parts of the country.