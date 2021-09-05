UrduPoint.com

Thailand Logs 15,452 New COVID-19 Cases, 224 Additional Deaths

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 05:00 PM

Thailand logs 15,452 new COVID-19 cases, 224 additional deaths

BANGKOK, Sept. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) --:Thailand's COVID-19 cases increased by 15,452 to 1,280,534 during the past 24 hours, the country's Center for COVID-19 Administration (CCSA) said Sunday.

Another 224 coronavirus-related deaths were also recorded, taking the national death toll to 12,855, with a large majority reported since April, when a third wave of the transmission began.

Of the new infections, 28 were imported and 15,424 were locally transmitted, including 3,906 in the capital Bangkok, the epicenter of the latest outbreak, according to the CCSA.

Some 152,105 patients are receiving medical treatments, with 4,682 in critical condition, including 1,008 on ventilators, CCSA said.

Thailand on Wednesday eased some of its lockdown measures as the COVID-19 situation in the country seemed to have improved recently.

However, the World Health Organization Thailand office warned that the situation is still fragile as the number of locally transmitted cases is still high, and the level of vaccination is not enough in most parts of the country.

Related Topics

World Thailand Bangkok April Sunday

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Dubai reflects UAE’s endeavour to buil ..

Expo 2020 Dubai reflects UAE’s endeavour to build more optimistic, peaceful, p ..

26 minutes ago
 Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City completes first comp ..

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City completes first complex scoliosis surgery

2 hours ago
 UAE announces 971 new COVID-19 cases, 1,387 recove ..

UAE announces 971 new COVID-19 cases, 1,387 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

2 hours ago
 Russia&#039;s coronavirus cases surpass 7 million ..

Russia&#039;s coronavirus cases surpass 7 million mark

2 hours ago
 Emirati Productive Families earn AED60 million thr ..

Emirati Productive Families earn AED60 million through &#039;Al Sanaa&#039; init ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Chamber leads Emirate’s trade mission to ..

Sharjah Chamber leads Emirate’s trade mission to Russia

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.