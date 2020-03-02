UrduPoint.com
Thailand MotoGP Postponed Over Virus: Deputy PM

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 10:00 AM

Thailand MotoGP postponed over virus: deputy PM

Bangkok, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :The Thailand MotoGP has been postponed over the new coronavirus, Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told AFP on Monday, a day after the season-opening Qatar race was cancelled.

"I don't say it's cancelled, I just say it is postponed until time allows us to do (the event)," said Anutin, who is also Thailand's health minister, adding the move was "because of the coronavirus".

