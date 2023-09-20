Open Menu

Thailand Receives Over 19 Mln Foreign Tourists Till Mid-September

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Thailand receives over 19 mln foreign tourists till mid-September

BANGKOK, Sept. 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) --:Thailand received over 19 million foreign tourists between January and mid-September, representing a 271-percent year-on-year increase, official data showed on Tuesday.

As of last week, the Southeast Asian country earned more than 795 billion Baht (about 22.08 billion U.S. Dollars) in revenue from foreign visitors who were mainly from Malaysia, China, South Korea and India, according to data released by the Ministry of Tourism and sports.

The number of tourist arrivals showed signs of improvement this week due to long weekends in Malaysia and Japan, and increased visitors from short-haul countries within the Asian market, the ministry said in a statement.

Beginning next Monday, Thailand will grant a temporary tourist visa exemption to passport holders from China and Kazakhstan until the end of February 2024 in support of its vital tourism industry during the peak season.

The visa-free entry scheme is expected to help revive Thai tourism and achieve the whole-year target of 25 million to 30 million inbound visitors with 2.38 trillion baht in revenue, said Thapanee Kiatphaibool, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, in a separate statement.

Related Topics

India Thailand Governor Sports China Japan South Korea Kazakhstan Malaysia January February Visa Market From Industry Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

DIHAD celebrates International Day of Peace

DIHAD celebrates International Day of Peace

13 minutes ago
 HSBC announces $1 billion funding push to support ..

HSBC announces $1 billion funding push to support early-stage climate tech compa ..

14 minutes ago
 Turkish actress Merve Kayaalp commits suicide

Turkish actress Merve Kayaalp commits suicide

14 minutes ago
 Shahid Afridi writes heart-touching note on daught ..

Shahid Afridi writes heart-touching note on daughter Ansha's wedding

34 minutes ago
 HBMSU holds its annual gathering exploring AI, it ..

HBMSU holds its annual gathering exploring AI, its applications in higher educa ..

43 minutes ago
 Discos seek Rs1.83 per unit increase in Oct electr ..

Discos seek Rs1.83 per unit increase in Oct electricity bills

44 minutes ago
World Governments Summit Organisation launches kno ..

World Governments Summit Organisation launches knowledge partnership with India ..

59 minutes ago
 DXB tops Airport Connectivity Rankings in Asia-Pac ..

DXB tops Airport Connectivity Rankings in Asia-Pacific and Middle East

2 hours ago
 UAE recruits more than 40 ITTI certified assessors ..

UAE recruits more than 40 ITTI certified assessors to help transform factories a ..

2 hours ago
 ADB expresses optimism for Pakistan's economic rec ..

ADB expresses optimism for Pakistan's economic recovery in 2024

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Malta agree to boost trade, economic tie ..

Pakistan, Malta agree to boost trade, economic ties

2 hours ago
 Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determinat ..

Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination carries out testing for Em ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous