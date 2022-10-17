UrduPoint.com

Thailand Reports 11th Monkey Pox Case

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2022 | 03:50 PM

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Thailand's health authorities said on Monday that the Southeast Asian country has confirmed its 11th case of monkey pox.

The infected person is a 40-year-old Thai man who worked in a massage parlor in Qatar and returned to Thailand, said Tares Krassanairawiwong, acting director-general of the Disease Control Department.

The man started showing symptoms on Oct. 8 when he was still in Qatar. He took a flight back to Thailand on Saturday, where he had an assessment in a local hospital and was transfered to a disease center for further diagnosis, said Tares.

Lab testing confirmed the monkey pox infection, making him the country's 11th confirmed case, said Tares, adding that further investigation of the case is underway in an effort to identify any other potential infections.

Thailand detected its first case of monkey pox in July this year. The 10 previous patients have fully recovered, said Sophon Iamsirithavorn, deputy director-general of the Disease Control Department.

