UrduPoint.com

Thailand Reports 13,576 New COVID-19 Cases, 117 More Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 04:40 PM

Thailand reports 13,576 new COVID-19 cases, 117 more deaths

BANGKOK, Sept. 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) --:Thailand reported 13,576 new COVID-19 cases and 117 more fatalities from the pandemic on Sunday, with the daily fatalities falling for the third day in a row, according to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

The new cases brought the total number of coronavirus infections recorded in the Southeast Asian country to more than 1.

47 million, with more than 98 percent of the infections detected since the third wave of the outbreak, which started in early April, according to Thailand's COVID-19 task force CCSA.

The cumulative death toll since the pandemic began has risen to 15,363.

The capital city of Bangkok led in the new infections with 2,880 cases detected in the last 24 hours, followed by neighboring Samut Prakan with 1,030, and Chonburi with 926.

Related Topics

Thailand Samut Prakan Bangkok April Sunday From Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AD Ports Group to develop cruise terminal at Marsa ..

AD Ports Group to develop cruise terminal at Marsa Zayed in Aqaba, Jordan

1 hour ago
 NBF launches electronic trading platform

NBF launches electronic trading platform

1 hour ago
 UAE announces 391 new COVID-19 cases, 505 recoveri ..

UAE announces 391 new COVID-19 cases, 505 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

1 hour ago
 Zayed University moves up in world university rank ..

Zayed University moves up in world university rankings to 601-800 band

1 hour ago
 ZHO, SCA sign MoU to train people of determination ..

ZHO, SCA sign MoU to train people of determination in specialty coffee

2 hours ago
 Dubai launches clinical practice guideline for aut ..

Dubai launches clinical practice guideline for autism spectrum disorder

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.