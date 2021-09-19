Thailand reports 13,576 new COVID-19 cases, 117 more deaths

BANGKOK, Sept. 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) --:Thailand reported 13,576 new COVID-19 cases and 117 more fatalities from the pandemic on Sunday, with the daily fatalities falling for the third day in a row, according to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

The new cases brought the total number of coronavirus infections recorded in the Southeast Asian country to more than 1.

47 million, with more than 98 percent of the infections detected since the third wave of the outbreak, which started in early April, according to Thailand's COVID-19 task force CCSA.

The cumulative death toll since the pandemic began has risen to 15,363.

The capital city of Bangkok led in the new infections with 2,880 cases detected in the last 24 hours, followed by neighboring Samut Prakan with 1,030, and Chonburi with 926.