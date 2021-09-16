UrduPoint.com

Thailand Reports 13,798 New COVID-19 Cases, 144 More Deaths

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 11:10 AM

Thailand reports 13,798 new COVID-19 cases, 144 more deaths

BANGKOK, Sept. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2021 ) :Thailand on Wednesday recorded 13,798 new COVID-19 cases and 144 more deaths, according to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

The CCSA, the country's COVID-19 task force, said most of the new infections were detected at factories, markets and construction worker camp sites.

The capital city Bangkok confirmed 2,772 new cases during the past 24 hours, topping the list by regions.

The country's total number of infections has risen to more than 1.

42 million, while that of the death toll has reached 14,765.

The CCSA urged the public and all sectors to comply with the government's pandemic control guidelines as the government allowed more facilities to reopen with the numbers of new infections and fatalities on a downward trend.

According to the CCSA, the Thai government will purchase an additional 449,500 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from the European Union, which are scheduled to arrive in Thailand by the end of September.

