UrduPoint.com

Thailand Reports 15,191 New COVID-19 Cases, 253 More Deaths

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 04:10 PM

Thailand reports 15,191 new COVID-19 cases, 253 more deaths

BANGKOK, Sept. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Thailand on Saturday reported 15,191 new COVID-19 cases and 253 more fatalities, according to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

The new cases have brought the country's total number of infections to top 1.36 million, while that of fatalities has risen to 14,173 since the pandemic began, according to the CCSA, the country's COVID-19 task force.

The capital city Bangkok, which has been the epicenter of the country's third wave of the outbreak since early April, continued to top the list of new infections by regions, with 3,364 new cases being detected over the past 24 hours.

After assessing the situation, the Thai government eased some restriction measures, allowing shopping malls and parks to reopen from this month, but it has kept the night-time curfews in place till the end of this month.

As of Friday, the government has administered 39.63 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, with more than 17 percent of the whole population having been fully vaccinated, according to the CCSA.

Thailand aims to inoculate about 70 percent of its whole population by the end of this year.

Related Topics

Thailand Bangkok April From Government Top Million

Recent Stories

Golden residency for doctors a far-reaching kind g ..

Golden residency for doctors a far-reaching kind gesture by UAE leadership: doct ..

17 minutes ago
 Ashrafi for following Quaid's principles of progre ..

Ashrafi for following Quaid's principles of progress

6 minutes ago
 All set to hold Cantonment elections on Sunday

All set to hold Cantonment elections on Sunday

6 minutes ago
 Preparations for COP15 in full swing in China's Ku ..

Preparations for COP15 in full swing in China's Kunming

7 minutes ago
 Crisis-hit Bulgaria to hold new snap vote on Nov 1 ..

Crisis-hit Bulgaria to hold new snap vote on Nov 14

7 minutes ago
 Election in five wards of BCB on Sunday

Election in five wards of BCB on Sunday

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.