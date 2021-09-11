Thailand reports 15,191 new COVID-19 cases, 253 more deaths

BANGKOK, Sept. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Thailand on Saturday reported 15,191 new COVID-19 cases and 253 more fatalities, according to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

The new cases have brought the country's total number of infections to top 1.36 million, while that of fatalities has risen to 14,173 since the pandemic began, according to the CCSA, the country's COVID-19 task force.

The capital city Bangkok, which has been the epicenter of the country's third wave of the outbreak since early April, continued to top the list of new infections by regions, with 3,364 new cases being detected over the past 24 hours.

After assessing the situation, the Thai government eased some restriction measures, allowing shopping malls and parks to reopen from this month, but it has kept the night-time curfews in place till the end of this month.

As of Friday, the government has administered 39.63 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, with more than 17 percent of the whole population having been fully vaccinated, according to the CCSA.

Thailand aims to inoculate about 70 percent of its whole population by the end of this year.