Thailand reports 157 new COVID-19 cases, one new death

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Thailand on Wednesday confirmed one new fatality and 157 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country's total caseload to 23,903, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

The new death took the country's total fatalities to 80, CCSA spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin said. The fatality was a 65-year-old Thai woman, who had a kidney failure and contracted the disease from an infected family member in Samut Sakhon.

Of the new cases, 144 were domestic infections while 13 others were imported cases, Taweesin said. Some 104 of the domestic cases were detected via active testing among foreign migrants and Thai nationals in Samut Sakhon.

Thailand has so far confirmed 23,903 cases, 21,329 of which were domestic cases while 2,574 others referred to imported cases. So far, 18,914 patients have fully recovered and been released from hospitals while 4,909 others are currently hospitalized.