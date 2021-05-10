Thailand reports 1,630 COVID-19 cases, 22 more fatalities

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :The number of COVID-19 cases in Thailand increased by 1,630 to 85,005, the country's Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said on Monday.

A total of 22 deaths were reported, bringing the national death toll to 421.

Of the new infections, 1,622 were local transmission and eight were imported, according to the CCSA.

The country also reported its first cases of a highly infectious coronavirus variant first identified in India.

It was detected in a Thai woman and her son during their quarantine after they came back from Pakistan.

So far, 55,208 patients have fully recovered and been released from hospitals while 29,376 others are currently hospitalized.