UrduPoint.com

Thailand Reports 19,014 New COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 02:40 PM

Thailand reports 19,014 new COVID-19 cases

BANGKOK, Aug. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) --:Thailand logged 19,014 new cases of COVID-19 along with 233 more fatalities, the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said on Sunday.

Since the pandemic first hit the country early last year, Thailand has had 1,049,295 infections, 839,855 of whom have recovered, while the death toll stands at 9,320, according to the CCSA.

A spokesperson for the CCSA said earlier that despite the situation remains worrisome, there are positive signs showing that the number of new infections has passed its peak, which might slow down the new caseload.

The Thai government has been trying to secure more vaccines and accelerate vaccine roll-out to create herd immunity. It aims to vaccinate around 70 percent of the nearly 70 million population by the end of the year.

Related Topics

Thailand Immunity Sunday Government Million

Recent Stories

New procedures announced for combating COVID-19 pa ..

New procedures announced for combating COVID-19 pandemic in federal entities

28 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 211.4 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 211.4 million

2 hours ago
 India announces 30,948 COVID-19 cases

India announces 30,948 COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago
 Australia&#039;s lockdown to remain after announci ..

Australia&#039;s lockdown to remain after announcing 914 cases

3 hours ago
 China reports 32 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

China reports 32 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

4 hours ago
 Local Press: Golden Visa to recognise those who sh ..

Local Press: Golden Visa to recognise those who share UAE’s humanitarian visio ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.